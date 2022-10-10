SAN DIEGO — A SWAT standoff lasted several hours Monday at a San Ysidro home, prompting a nearby school to enter a “secured lockdown,” San Diego Police Department confirmed.

The standoff was at a home in the 200 block of Avenida Del La Madrid in, an SDPD Watch Commander told FOX 5.

Police say they received reports around 6:30 a.m. that a woman was breaking windows and other items inside the home. After about an hour of trying to get the woman to surrender, SWAT personnel were called to the house to assist, SDPD spokesperson Scott Lockwood said.

The woman was believed to be alone in the house and possibly armed with a knife.

The person was in police custody and the standoff was over as of 1:45 p.m., according to an SDPD tweet.

La Mirada Elementary School was placed on a “secured lockdown,” meaning class are continuing but nobody is permitted to enter or exit the campus, due to the police activity, officials said.

When students are released, parents will be able to pick their children up at the Colonel Salomon Community Activity Center located at 179 Diza Road, SDPD said.

Police officials did not have immediate information available on what initially prompted the woman’s alleged outburst or if there were any injuries.