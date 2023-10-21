CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Carlsbad Police Department spent several hours investigating what they described as “a critical incident” in the area of Oak Avenue and Madison Street near Carlsbad Village Saturday morning.

CPD said there is no current danger to the public or outstanding suspects. However, authorities asked the public to avoid the area during their response.

CPD first reported active police activity in the area shortly after midnight Saturday. The scene has since cleared.

