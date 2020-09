SAN DIEGO – Four people have been hospitalized Wednesday night after a vehicle ran a red light at high speed, colliding with several other vehicles and bursting into flames, according to SDPD.

The department is urging residents to avoid the area of 70th Street and El Cajon Boulevard, which is remains as officers investigate the crash.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

Please avoid the area of 70th St. and El Cajon Blvd. as we investigate a serious injury collision. Traffic in both directions of El Cajon Blvd are closed as well as 70th St. pic.twitter.com/5d9uqXnmfH — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) September 10, 2020