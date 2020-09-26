Police: Man, 2 teens arrested after officer witnesses drive-by shooting

San Diego police say this was one of two guns found inside a car after an officer witnessed a drive-by shooting. Photo: San Diego Police Department

SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old and two teenagers were arrested Friday after an officer reportedly witnessed a drive-by shooting.

The San Diego Police Department said 18-year-old Arnel Miller was driving a car with a 16-year-old and 17-year-old inside near 5000 Logan Avenue around 10:45 a.m. Friday. Police said one of the suspects leaned out of the car and fired five to six shots at a group of men standing in a strip mall.

Police said the shots missed the group of people but hit a car with two older women inside. Neither was hurt. A Southeastern Division patrol officer who witnessed the shooting lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle then found it abandoned in the middle of the street a block away.

Officers and K-9 units found Miller and the teens hiding in a backyard. The police department said the officers found two guns in their vehicle. One was reported stolen and the other was what’s known as a “ghost” gun, according to police.

Police said all three suspects are known gang members. The teens were booked into juvenile hall and Miller was booked into county jail for assault with a deadly weapon and gun-related charges.