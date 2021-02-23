Police: 23-year-old man arrested after car hits woman while doing ‘donuts’ in intersection

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities announced an arrest Tuesday in connection with a Sorrento Valley hit-and-run crash that left a 25-year-old woman severely injured.

The victim was watching an illegal stunt-driving contest involving intentional spinning skids, or “doughnuts,” at the intersection of Carroll Canyon and Scranton roads at about 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 when one of the competing motorists lost control of his car, according to San Diego police.

The green 1991 Lexus careened off the roadway and struck the woman, after which the man behind the wheel drove off, Sgt. Victoria Houseman said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, detectives tracked down the suspected fugitive motorist — identified as 23-year-old Liam Patrick O’Connor — and his vehicle at a home in the 7000 block of Whipple Avenue in University City, Houseman said.

O’Connor was booked into county jail on suspicion of felony hit-and- run and reckless driving.

Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.