Police: 20-year-old dies after falling off electric skateboard

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Police say a man died after he apparently fell off an electric skateboard in Carlsbad.

Firefighters were called to Chestnut Avenue and Pio Pico Drive at 7:44 a.m. on Oct. 4 after a report of a man who needed medical attention. Firefighters took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Carlsbad police said their investigation has led them to believe the 20-year-old male from Lakewood was riding an electric skateboard and fell, causing serious, life-threatening injuries. Investigators do not believe any other motorists were involved.

Police said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Officers are asking witnesses or anyone who may have stopped to help the victim to call Officer John Maud at 760-271-5766.