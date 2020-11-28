Police: 2 hurt in drive-by shooting

SAN DIEGO — Police say two men were hurt when someone opened fire on a group of people standing on a sidewalk Saturday.

Officers were called to 1000 South 45th Street around 6 p.m. Detectives learned a vehicle was eastbound on Newton Avenue when it stopped in the intersection. Someone inside the car fired multiple rounds at the group on the sidewalk, hitting a 44-year-old man in the head.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Police said a 29-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the right arm. Both men are expected to survive.

Police say the car involved in the shooting was last seen driving northbound on South 45th Street. It was described as a small, light-colored sedan.

San Diego police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the police department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.