Police: 2 homeless men stabbed in Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two homeless men were stabbed Sunday during an argument in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Officers found the two men bleeding from stab wounds on Fifth Street near K Street at 11:49 a.m., said Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

One of the men was stabbed in an arm and the neck and the other man’s injuries were unspecified, Buttle said.

Both men were taken to a hospital. One was in his 50s, the other in his 30s, he said.

There were no suspect or motive details immediately available.