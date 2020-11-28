Police: 18-year-old killed during sales transaction

SAN DIEGO — Police say an 18-year-old had arranged to buy an item through Snapchat before he was shot and killed in the Midway District on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area near 3600 Midway Drive at 6:16 p.m. after 911 calls about a crash and shots fired. They found Eduardo Salguero, 18 years old of San Diego, shot inside a car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

“When officers and paramedics arrived on scene, they found a gray Acura had collided with a retaining wall in the access road behind the businesses,” he said. “They located a male behind the wheel who was unresponsive. When they removed him from the vehicle, they discovered he had sustained at least one apparent gunshot wound.”

Detectives learned Salguero arranged to buy an item through Snapchat, Dobbs said. Salguero drove to the location to meet the sellers and when he arrived, two men entered his vehicle and one shot him prior to the crash.

The suspects were described as Hispanic between 20 and 30 years old in dark clothes, Dobbs said. It’s also believed the men suffered significant head, leg and arm injuries when Salguero drove into the wall.

The SDPD’s Homicide Unit urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting and crash to call them at 619-531-2293. Tipsters can also call Crime Stopper at 888-580-8477.