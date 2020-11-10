Man wounded during drug deal dies in hospital

SAN DIEGO — A 20-year-old is facing new charges after one of the men he allegedly shot died from his injuries.

The San Diego Police Department started investigating on Nov. 6 after getting a call about a shooting on Rowan Street in the Fairmount Park neighborhood around 9:30 p.m.

Officers found a 21-year-old who was shot in the head and a second man hurt in a nearby car. Police said Andrew Briseno died from his injuries Monday night. The second victim, Erik Sandoval, is expected to survive.

Officers said the men were from Bakersfield, California and drove to San Diego to meet someone for a marijuana transaction. When they got here, 20-year-old Matatoa Samoata allegedly shot them both then barricaded himself inside a nearby home. A SWAT team was called and Samoata eventually surrendered just after 1:35 a.m.

Police said Samoata was initially booked for attempted murder. He will now face a murder charge in Briseno’s death, officers said.