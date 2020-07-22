Police: 1 detained after man wounded in Pacific Beach stabbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was detained for questioning in connection with a stabbing that wounded a man Wednesday in the Pacific Beach neighborhood, police said.

Dispatchers received a call around 9:40 a.m. from a man who told them he had been stabbed on Garnet Avenue near Cass Street, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Paramedics responded to the scene, but learned that the victim, whose age was not immediately available, already had been taken to a hospital by his girlfriend, the officer said. The severity of the man’s injuries was unknown.

Officers arrived at the scene and detained a man for questioning, Lockwood said.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were under investigation.