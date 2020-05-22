Police: 1 arrested in connection to Coronado teen shooting

CORONADO, Calif. — Police arrested a 17-year-old man Friday in connection to a May 4th robbery and shooting incident that left a Coronado High School student seriously injured.

Detectives say they arrested the man Friday morning in Chula Vista. The man, who has not been publicly identified, has been charged with attempted homicide, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon after a botched jewelry sale led to the shooting of 18-year-old Jacob Mckanry.

Mckanry, a high school senior, was shot in the back on Orange Avenue near 10th Street after meeting two men to sell jewelry after arranging the sale online. His father, Chris, said his son was trying to sell his gold chain to raise enough money to buy a car.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional charges are pending, the Coronado Police Dept. said in a Friday news release.

“We would like to thank our community for their assistance and patience during this investigation,” the department said.

Thanks to great teamwork @ChulaVistaPD @NATIONALCITYPD @PortSDHPD @SDSUPD @SanDiegoPD Three search warrants were served and one suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting in Coronado on May 4th. pic.twitter.com/61rEWf0mJr — Chief Chuck Kaye Coronado PD (@chuck_kaye) May 22, 2020