SAN DIEGO — You can find many signs like advising visitors to stay away from sea lions along the concrete wall at Point La Jolla, but Robyn Davidoff, chair of the Sierra Club Seal Society, says many visitors ignore them.

“We have taken pictures and videos of people approaching sea lions touching them, throwing rocks at them and it was just pretty horrific,” said Davidoff. “Lots of time people put their kids right next to the sea lions to get that selfie and don’t realize that these are 800-pound wild animals.”

They’re wild animals that sometimes bite to protect their pups.

Last year, in an effort to protect people and sea lions, the city introduced a six-month closure at point La Jolla from May 1 through Oct. 31 during sea lion pupping season. Their efforts were successful, so now they want to close point La Jolla year-round.

Point La Jolla is the area between La Jolla Cove and Boomer Beach where sea lions go to rest and give birth. Only that area would close to keep visitors and sea lions apart; La Jolla Cove will remain open.

“It’s really a win-win situation,” said Davidoff.

Plans for the permanent closure of Point La Jolla are not set in stone, and the public will have a chance to weigh in on the matter at a public hearing yet to be scheduled.