NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — First responders on Monday are working to rescue a plumber who became trapped in a hole while on the job in National City.

Around 1:17 p.m., firefighters received a call about the confined space report at the Westfield Plaza Bonita shopping mall at 3030 Plaza Bonita Road, the National City Fire Department confirmed to FOX 5.

Authorities say the plumber was at a large business under construction at the mall when he went into the hole searching for a pipe and the dirt wall collapsed on him, pinning him underneath.

Crews describe the rescue efforts as a slow process and are checking his vitals to make sure he is doing well.

Check back for updates on this developing story.