Playgrounds can remain open, state says

SAN DIEGO — California officials released updated guidance Wednesday that says playgrounds can remain open during the stay-at-home order.

Playgrounds can stay open “to facilitate physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise,” according to the state’s website.

Playgrounds at schools that are open for in-person instruction and not accessible by the public may also remain open.

“Kids in San Diego County can now enjoy local playgrounds,” Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said in a statement. “This is something that can be done safely and make the lives of families easier. My conversations with California Governor Gavin Newsom and Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly worked, and I appreciate their partnership on this adjustment.”

