Playground reopens with new name to honor late activist

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – City officials Monday celebrated the reopening of the playground at Bonita Cove Park, now named in honor of the late local activist Maruta Gardner.

The renovated half-acre Maruta Gardner Playground is part of $3.4 million in improvements made to Bonita Cove Park, which includes replacement of the comfort station, a new shade structure, enhanced security lighting, and sidewalk and pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Gardner died at the age of 68 when she was struck by a drunken, hit- and-run driver in 2016 while she was cleaning graffiti in Mission Beach.

“The importance of quality parks and recreational opportunities has never been clearer as San Diego families have taken advantage of them to stay fit mentally and physically during this global pandemic,” San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. “Thanks to the investments we’ve made to build new and improved neighborhood parks across the city there are now even more opportunities for San Diegans to get outside and stretch their legs in a safe and healthy environment. The upgrades in Bonita Cove hold special meaning, and we’re proud to name it after a beloved San Diegan who lost her life while trying to make her community a better place.”

According to the city, efforts to revamp the playground began as a private initiative launched by Gardner and the Mission Beach Women’s Club. The project was later folded into the city’s larger Mission Bay Park plan, which includes dedicating more than $40 million to infrastructure projects related to the park.

City Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell said, “Maruta Gardner’s impact on this community continues to be felt throughout Mission Beach and, by dedicating Maruta Gardner Park today, we recognize the positive impact she had trying to make this neighborhood a better place every day.”

Nancie Geller and Cordelia Mendoza of the Mission Beach Women’s Club said, “Maruta drove us all and renovating the Bonita Cove Playground was one of her last big passions. She succeeded at getting all of our members of the Women’s Club and the city onboard with the project, and today we reopened the beautiful, new playground in her honor. We know that children and families will enjoy playing at this park next to the beach for generations to come.”