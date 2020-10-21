Plans move ahead for National City project with affordable housing, health center

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Plans for a new intergenerational neighborhood community with affordable housing units for families and a health center are moving ahead in National City.

City Council Tuesday approved a development agreement for the Kimball Highland Master Plan. It is a roughly $123 million project borne out of years of discussions by city leaders to bolster new and renovated affordable housing options as well as for-sale senior housing, a city staff report shows.

Under the agreement, Community Housing Works and San Ysidro Health will redevelop three sites, including the Kimball Senior Center, a parking lot at 1320 Highland and a portion of a right-of-way at Kimball Way.

Key components of the plan include: 145 new affordable homes for all ages, a new 8,800-square-foot senior center to replace the existing facility, a health care clinic operated by San Ysidro Health as well as upgraded sidewalks and a new walkway between East 14th Street and Kimball Way.

The National City Housing Authority will loan Community Housing Works more than $10.4 million for development of two sites.

Neither the city nor the housing authority is investing in the health care facilities at Site 3, according to the staff report. The approximately $32 million facilities are being paid for with “New Market Tax Credits and health care specific financing.”

Two hundred permanent jobs are expected to be created by the development in addition to about 250 temporary construction jobs.

City leaders say they’re looking to break ground in the spring of 2021.