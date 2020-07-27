Plane lands safely on freeway north of Camp Pendleton

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A small plane made a successful emergency landing on Interstate 5 north of Camp Pendleton Monday afternoon.

No one was hurt when the plane touched down on the southbound side of the freeway near Basilone Road around 12:45 p.m.

The plane had been headed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County to Montgomery Field in San Diego when they had a “mechanical failure,” CHP said. There was no traffic on the freeway as the pilot guided the aircraft down to the road, officers added, and the plane landed safely without hitting anything.

SB I-5 at Basilone Rd., right lane blocked due to emergency small plane landing. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 27, 2020

The pilot — who was uninjured — was then able to maneuver the plane into the right lane and off the freeway, where it came to a rest on the gravel shoulder, CHP said. Officers blocked the right soutbhound lane, and traffic was moving slowly through the area as passersby reduced speed to take in the unusual sight.

CHP said authorities were working on a plan to remove the plane.

The FAA told FOX 5 that the aircraft was a single-engine Piper PA24, and that the pilot was the only person on board. An agency spokesperson did not have any further information to share, but confirmed the FAA would investigate what led up to the landing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.