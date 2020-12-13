Plane goes off runway at Montgomery Field

A plane went off the runway at Montgomery Field Sunday.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A student pilot and a flight instructor were uninjured after a Cessna plane ran off the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport runway Sunday and crashed through a fence, authorities said.

The incident happened at about 1:15 p.m. at the airport on 3750 John J. Montgomery Drive, according to the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department.

Montgomery Field and Kearny Villa Road were shut down. There were no reports of fire.

After the incident Montgomery Field diverted air traffic to Brown Field in Otay Ranch and Gillespie Field in El Cajon.