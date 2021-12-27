Small jet plane crashes in neighborhood near El Cajon: authorities

EL CAJON, Calif. – A small jet plane crashed Monday night in a neighborhood in unincorporated El Cajon, authorities with the California Highway Patrol and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The crash happened about 7:15 p.m. in the area of Pepper Drive and North 2nd Street, located to the east of SR-67 and to the north of Interstate 8. Not much is yet known about the plane or the circumstances of the crash, but the sheriff’s officials say it was on the flight path to Gillespie Field in El Cajon.

Watch Commander: @SDSOLakeside is investigating a plane crash in the area of Pepper Dr/N. 2nd St. in unincorporated El Cajon. There are unknown injuries at this time. Sheriff's deputies, along with @CHP_El_Cajon, @elcajonpolice, @LakesideFire are assisting with road closures. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 28, 2021

“There are unknown injuries at this time,” the sheriff’s department said in a tweet.

Officials also say debris from the crash took down several power lines in the area.

As of 8 p.m., more than 2,500 SDG&E customers were without power in the area of El Cajon, impacting the communities of Lakeside, Bostonia and Granite Hills, a company outage map shows.

The bulk of the outages are estimated to be repaired by 11 p.m. Monday, according to the company.

