Pilot injured when small plane crashes at Fallbrook airport

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A pilot suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning when a single-engine plane made an emergency landing at Fallbrook Airpark in northern San Diego County and went off the end of the runway, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Fallbrook Airpark on South Mission Road, west of Interstate 15, according to Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

The privately-owned plane is a single-engine Bellanca Citabria, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It had engine troubles and its pilot had to make an emergency landing on the runway, Choi said. The plane touched down successfully, but “ran out of runway” and ended up roughly 50 feet past the end of the paved surface.

The pilot, who was the only person in the plane, was taken to Palomar Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries, Choi said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash landing and determine the likely cause, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.