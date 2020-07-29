Plan would bring students back to campus but move classes outside

SAN DIEGO – Local schools are planning on starting the fall semester with students continuing to learn at home on an online platform, but a San Diego politician thinks he has a better idea.

Sasn Diego City Councilman Chris Cate is floating the idea of outdoor classrooms as a way to bring students back to campus but not inside.

“Open air classrooms — having classrooms outside, similar to what we are trying to do with outdoor dining, outdoor establishments and connecting the business outdoors in a manner we believe complies with the public health order,” Cate explained to FOX 5.

He didn’t share many details of his plane, but some parents told FOX 5 they are interested in the idea, though they have questions about how it will work.

“My daughter is only 3 and on her iPad and is already having problems with that,” said a mother worried about not getting her daughter back to daycare.

“Kids at home are bored and they need to get back into the classroom and have real social interactive and real learning,” said a teacher fwho would rather not be named.

But other parents say they would prefer to have their children take classes online while the pandemic is still out of control.