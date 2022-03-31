SAN DIEGO — An Air Force veteran who survived getting shot down in World War II and went on to help Chuck Yeager break the sound barrier was laid to rest in San Diego Thursday after his death earlier this month.

Brig. Gen. Robert “Bob” Cardenas died on March 10, his 102nd birthday. Born in Mexico, Cardenas attended high school and college in San Diego and later helped create Miramar National Cemetery, where he was buried. The ceremony featured full military honors and a flyover by a B-2 Spirit, commonly known as the “Stealth Bomber.”

Cardenas was piloting a B-24 bomber when Axis forces shot him down over Germany in March 1944, according to his Air Force biography. He suffered head wounds from flak but managed to make his way back to safety. His time as a combat leader for WWII bombing missions earned him the Air Medal and two oak leaf clusters.

After returning to the United States, Cardenas worked as an experimental test pilot, including at Edwards Air Force Base in California. He flew the launch aircraft that released an experimental rocket plane piloted by Charles “Chuck” Yeager, helping him become the first man to fly faster than the speed of sound.

Cardenas was never as famous as Yeager, who was the subject of many books and films. But those who knew Cardenas said the lack of fame suited him just fine, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. He was remembered Thursday as a humble man of immense accomplishment.

“Despite a truly remarkable military career that earned him a long list of medals and honors, Cardenas is known almost universally for being mostly quiet about his achievements,” David Garrick wrote in an obituary for the paper.

Cardenas’s service was organized in part by Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. In a statement sharing details of the funeral, base officials said: “On behalf of the over 11,000 Marines, Sailors and Civilians that live and work aboard the base, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar extends their condolences to the family of one of the most influential military minds of the 20th century.”

A statue of Cardenas in his flight helmet and uniform stands before the Veterans Museum at Balboa Park.

In 2008, he was inducted into the International Air & Space Hall of Fame. You can read more of his biography on the museum’s website.