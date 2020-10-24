Pilot makes emergency landing near El Cajon

BOSTONIA (CNS) – The pilot of a light airplane that apparently ran out of fuel while on approach to Gillespie Field made a safe emergency landing Friday afternoon in a playground at an elementary school just east of the airport.

The Piper J3C-65 landed on a playing field at W. D. Hall Elementary School in the 1300 block of Pepper Drive shortly before 4 p.m. according to sheriff’s officials and Federal Aviation Administration.

No injuries were reported.

The pilot told investigators he had to make the emergency landing because his plane out of fuel, according to the FAA.

Plane narrowly misses playground. The Piper Cub suffered a little damage, but the pilot made it out without a scratch. @fox5sandiego #outofgas pic.twitter.com/l6eBzY9hS8 — Jaime Chambers (@jaimechambers) October 24, 2020