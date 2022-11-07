SAN DIEGO — Authorities have identified the pilot killed in a plane crash at Montgomery Gibbs-Executive Airport over the weekend as 46-year-old Andre Roosevelt Green.

FOX 5 spoke with a family member who wished to remain anonymous and identified himself as the pilot’s brother-in-law.

“Something happened and he ended up crashing…he survived for a brief period of time, was transported to the hospital, was later pronounced dead, that’s all we know,” the brother-in-law said.

The crash happened just before noon Saturday. The Cirrus SR-20 went down in a dirt area in Kearny Mesa in the northwest corner of the airport shortly after takeoff. San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived within minutes.

Crews extricated Green – who was trapped – and he was the only one onboard. They rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

According to his brother-in-law, Green lived in La Jolla and leaves behind a wife and two children.

“He was a Marine Corps Veteran. I know that he loved his country, he loved his family. He was well respected by his business partners and those that knew him in the service,” the brother-in-law said. “I couldn’t tell you what his flying experience was. I know he was interested and had been interested in aviation for a long time.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane crashed during a “go-around,” which is described as a planned procedure performed at the request of a pilot or air traffic controller, meant to break off a landing after a landing approach has already started.

“We’d like to know, you know, obviously the exact cause of the crash and that’s pretty much it. It’s just the exact cause of the crash we’re not sure we’ve been told that it’s going to take a while for the investigation to complete itself.”

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board is now in charge of the investigation at Montgomery Gibbs-Executive Airport.