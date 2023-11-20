SAN DIEGO — The pilot of a small plane that crashed near homes in La Jolla last week has been identified.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in Wednesday’s crash as Michael Mehdi Salour, 74, of Carlsbad.

Salour was the only person in the Cessna Centurion flying from the Bay Area to the McClellan Carlsbad Airport. He was being diverted to Montgomery Field because of weather and crashed while attempting to land.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration received a message from the pilot saying he was low on fuel, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The aircraft was found the next day around 2 a.m. on a hillside in La Jolla. The medical examiner reports he was found unresponsive in the pilot seat.

Salour’s death has been ruled accidental from multiple blunt force injuries.