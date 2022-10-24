SAN DIEGO — Craig Cornford, a 57-year-old male who resided in San Diego, was identified as the solo pilot aboard a small experimental plane that crashed in East County on Oct. 4, according to the County Medical Examiner.

Staff at Gillespie Field reported seeing the pilot with his aircraft, an experimental Mustang-2, which took flight from the airport on the day of the incident. At approximately 12:41 p.m. that day, a 9-1-1 caller reported hearing sounds of “sputtering” from a plane in the air and a “loud bang,” said the County Medical Examiner’s report.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Air Support Division was notified and responded to the area via helicopter. Sheriff Deputies reported seeing aircraft debris on the cliffside of Lyons Peak in Jamul, California.

Firefighters discovered the pile of debris, made up of unidentifiable pieces, just after 1:45 p.m. northeast of Lyons Peak, Captain Thomas Shoots with Cal Fire San Diego told FOX 5. The deceased pilot was discovered at the scene.

According to the County Medical Examiner, the pilots cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

An investigation into the plane crash remains ongoing.