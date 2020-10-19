Photos: Woman sought in Carlsbad attack

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Police released photos Monday of a woman wanted for reportedly hitting another woman in the face, leaving her with minor injuries.
Carlsbad Police posted photos of the woman and a “male associate” on Twitter.
Officers said the woman hit a “senior” woman in the face around 5 p.m. on Oct. 5 near Grand Avenue and Carlsbad Village Drive. Police did not say what led to the attack.
If you can identify the woman or man in the photos, Carlsbad Police are asking you call them at 760-931-2161.