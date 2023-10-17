SAN DIEGO — Did you see it? Saturday’s annular solar eclipse wowed people across the Americas over the weekend.

While the “ring of fire” — the burning rim visible when the moon lines up perfectly with the sun — wasn’t visible from Southern California, since the region wasn’t in the eclipse’s “path of totality,” San Diegans were still able to enjoy a partial view of the phenomenon.

FOX 5 viewers from Oceanside to Hillcrest submitted their photos of the eclipse.

The solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023 as seen from Point Loma (Michael Klose) The solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023 as seen from Escondido (Don Biadog) The solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023 as seen from Sunrise Highway (Melissa Noland) The solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023 as seen from Oceanside (Daniel Politte) The solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023 as seen from La Mesa. (Patrick Ellis) The solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023 as seen from Hillcrest (Sister Ida K) The solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023 as seen from Clairemont (MIchael Aline)

If you missed this one, the next solar event isn’t too far away. On Apr. 8, a total eclipse will be seen across North and Central America, drawing out the stars during the daytime as the moon moves into a position that completely covers the sun. While San Diego is again outside the path of totality for the next eclipse, residents in the region will still be able to see a partial blockage of the sun.

After that, the next solar eclipse that can be seen from San Diego will be in 2029, according to Douglas Leonard, associate professor of astronomy at San Diego State University.

FOX 5’s Danielle Dawson contributed to this report.