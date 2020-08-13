Photos: Water balloons thrown from SoCal high rise damage cars

SAN DIEGO – Red Kayy and Mari Getter walked outside Wednesday to find the roof of the Range Rover they were renting smashed in.

“What could do something like that?” they said.

Police say it was water balloons thrown from a high rise in East Village that caused major damage to the Range Rover and other cars in the street below.

Neighbors say they watched people throw water balloons over the balcony from more than 30 floors up.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Andrew Tzikas said.

He lives in the area and saw the damage. He said people throw stuff over the balcony all the time.

“They’re throwing bottles too,” he said. “At the dog park the other day, there was a smashed Jack Daniels bottle in the ground and it looked like a crater hit the ground.”

“That building, in my opinion, is a huge disaster,” another neighbor said.

She did want to share her name but said it’s been an issue for a while.

“They egg our building across the street. It’s unfortunate that a lot of these buildings rent out to Airbnbs and don’t monitor it,” she said.

FOX 5 spoke to management at the building, Pinnacle on the Park.

They said they would be cooperating with police if charges are filed. They also said Airbnbs aren’t allowed in the building, though they know some residents skirt the rules.

FOX5 found an Airbnb post for the building next door that read in part, “please keep in mind that this is a privately leased building and you cannot mention Airbnb during your stay.”

“Like every other week, there’s packs of 20 people coming in and I’m all ‘Oh, there’s another Airbnb party here tonight,'” Tzikas said.

Police said no charges were filed as of Wednesday morning, but that could change.

They say charges of felony vandalism could be pursued against whoever is responsible and if they can prove those individuals were aiming for people, felony assault with a deadly weapons charges could be in play.

Neighbors say something needs to change.

