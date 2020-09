Destruction in the Japatul Valley area near Alpine on Sunday morning during the Valley Fire of Labor Day weekend 2020. (Photo: Onscene.TV)

A tree smolders in the Japatul Valley area near Alpine on Sunday morning during the Valley Fire of Labor Day weekend 2020. (Photo: Onscene.TV)

Destruction in the Japatul Valley area near Alpine on Sunday morning during the Valley Fire of Labor Day weekend 2020. (Photo: Onscene.TV)

Firefighters douse burning brush in the Japatul Valley area near Alpine on Sunday morning during the Valley Fire of Labor Day weekend 2020. (Photo: Onscene.TV)

Destruction in the Japatul Valley area near Alpine on Sunday morning during the Valley Fire of Labor Day weekend 2020. (Photo: Onscene.TV)

Firefighters stand near an engine in the Japatul Valley area near Alpine on Sunday morning during the Valley Fire of Labor Day weekend 2020. (Photo: Onscene.TV)

Destruction in the Japatul Valley area near Alpine on Sunday morning during the Valley Fire of Labor Day weekend 2020. (Photo: Onscene.TV)

A plane drops fire retardant in the Japatul Valley area near Alpine on Sunday morning during the Valley Fire of Labor Day weekend 2020. (Photo: Onscene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — Some of the first images of the destruction left by the Valley Fire in East County came to light Sunday morning as firefighters prepared for another day of battling the flames in grueling heat.

The fire scorched at least 10 buildings in the Japatul Valley area near Alpine, leaving a smattering of ranch homes, stables, vehicles and other structures damaged or destroyed.

Click here for the latest on the Valley Fire as the battle continues Sunday.