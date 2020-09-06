Photos: Valley Fire quickly grows to 1,500 acres

EAST COUNTY (CNS) – Firefighters from the Cleveland National Forest and Cal Fire were battling a fast-moving brushfire Saturday that burned about 1,500 acres in two hours in the Japatul Valley area near Alpine.

The fire began at about 3 p.m. off Spirit Trail and Japatul Road and was described early by Cal Fire officials as burning at a dangerous rate of spread and a medium threat to structures.

About 4 p.m., Cal Fire said the community of Carveacre Road was threatened and under evacuation orders. Multiple air and ground resources are on scene and en route.

Area residents are evacuating to Joan McQueen Middle School, 2001 Tavern Rd in Alpine.

About 5 p.m., an evacuation order was issued for all of Lawson Valley. The fire front was one-mile long, according to Southern California Air Operations.

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles in East County.

FOX 5 viewers sent in photos of the smoke seen from up to 50 miles away.

The fast-moving Valley Fire has grown to 1,500 acres and evacuation orders are underway in a small community south of Alpine. Photo: CAL FIRE/Twitter

Evacuations are underway in a small community south of Alpine. Photo: CAL FIRE/Twitter

Photo: alertwildfire.org

Nicki F. took this photo while flying into San Diego Saturday.

Smoke seen from Dog Beach in Del Mar.

An orange, hazy sky seen from Moonlight Beach.

Smoke fills the air at Moonlight Beach as the Valley Fire burns 50 miles away.

The view from Escondido, with Escondido High School in view. Photo: Tony/Twitter

Smoke from the Valley Fire captured from an airplane around 4 p.m. Courtesy: Steve Williams/Twitter

