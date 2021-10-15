Photos: USS Germantown returns to San Diego after a decade deployed in Japan

SAN DIEGO – A U.S. Navy amphibious dock landing ship returned to San Diego Friday after a decade of operating out of Japan, officials said.

The USS Germantown was part of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s Forward-Deployed Naval Forces and spent the past 10 years participating in operations in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Spaziana. It recently was part of a U.S.-Australia bilateral exercise known as Talisman Sabre 21, during which the ship was said to have “demonstrated their ability to act as a force multiplier in amphibious assaults.”

In a statement, Rear Adm. Wayne Baze, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, said they are “excited to welcome Germantown and her crew to the team.”

“They made an incredible impact in the Indo-Pacific as a forward-deployed ship, and I know they will continue to excel in San Diego,” Baze said.

The ship, named for the Battle of Germantown from the American Revolutionary War, departed San Diego on Jan. 5, 2011 to replace USS Harpers Ferry, according to the Navy. It will in turn be replaced by the USS Rushmore, which is homeported at Naval Base San Diego.

Germantown was commissioned as the second ship of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ships in 1986.

“I am immensely proud of the hard work and incredible performance of our crew in 7th Fleet,” Cmdr. Cullen Greenfield, commanding officer of Germantown, said. “As we transition to 3rd Fleet and ESG 3, this crew continues to display its trademark resiliency and warfighting capability with early renewal of warfare certifications in both the Communications and Intelligence mission areas, and a seamless instream offload of Marines after San Francisco Fleet Week.”