SAN DIEGO – A North County resort recently caught the eye of editors at Travel + Leisure magazine, landing on their highly coveted list of the best new hotels in the world.

The 130-room Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas was credited by the publication for taking “surfing just as seriously as it takes sustainability.” Seriousness aside, there’s also plenty of room for fun with a spa featuring five treatment rooms and a sauna, dining options courtesy of local Chef Claudette Zepeda and a number of other guest amenities such as a pool, fitness area and e-bikes available for guests.

“The locale is perfect for a laid-back getaway, with waves crashing on the beach, bicycles available to ride into town for tacos, and a solar-heated pool,” the magazine’s Tanvi Chheda wrote.

Developers for the resort hotel include San Diego’s JMI Realty and Fenway Capital Advisors, a property fact sheet shows. Its architecture, lauded by Travel + Leisure, was done by Joseph Wong Design Associates.

It opened to the public in March 2021 at 2100 N. Coast Hwy 101.

Thinking about staying at the hotel? Bring your checkbook. Rates start at $639 a night with some — such as rooms with two queen beds and a coastline view — can be had for an average of more than $1,000 a night with others priced within that range and higher.

California was well represented in the magazine’s list this year with a total of five hotels mentioned. Aside from Alila Marea, others include:

