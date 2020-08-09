Photos: Teen accused of fleeing 2 crashes in National City

A 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly running from two different crashes in National City.

Police say the teen first fled a crash with minor injuries.

Video from the scene shows one car with major damage.

A second car was also damaged in the first crash.

Police say the teen then crashed into a garage off East 16th Street.

He ran off on foot but was eventually arrested by police.

Police believe he was under the influence.

SAN DIEGO — Police believe a 17-year-old was driving under the influence when he fled two separate crashes in National City.

Police say the 17-year-old first took off after he was involved in a crash with minor injuries. Video from the scene shows two cars were damaged, one of them severely.

The teen then crashed into a garage in the 1000 block of East 16th Street, according to police.

A woman who lives at the home said she and her baby were in the backyard sitting by the pool when they heard a series of loud noises.

“It just sounded like a bunch of bangs over and over. We saw and felt the whole wall move,” she said.

The teen’s SUV ended up on top of her husband’s car inside their garage.

Police say the teen took off on foot after that crash but was caught by officers.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI. We are working to learn if he’s facing other charges.