Photos: Target opens UC San Diego store

SAN DIEGO — Students at the University of California San Diego can now make a Target run without leaving campus.

A small-format Target store opened on campus at 9500 Gilman Drive. An official grand opening is planned for Sunday, Oct. 25.

Target said the new store employs about 50 team members, many of them UCSD students. The location is Target’s fifth small-format location and 27th store in the San Diego area. The stores employ more than 4,500 team members, the company said.

See what merchandise the store on campus carries here.

New Target store location on campus at The University of California San Diego on Monday, Oct 19 in San Diego. (Sandy Huffaker/AP Images for Target)

