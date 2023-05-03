The “Sea of Sunflowers” have bloomed at The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. (Photo released by The Flower Fields)

CARLSBAD, Calif. — As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers and that appears to be especially true at The Flower Fields in Carlsbad.

The 50-acre ranch has rows and rows of ranunculus that are still in peak bloom. Plus, the Carlsbad Ranch announced Tuesday that their 5-acre “Sea of Sunflowers” has now blossomed and is open for viewing.

Visitors of the ranch can stroll along paths across the field, taking time to snap those picture perfect moments amongst the flowers. For those who prefer to catch a ride, you can pay to hop on a tractor for a wagon ride that will take you right to the base of the sunflower sanctuary.

According to a spokesperson from The Flower Fields, “some sunflowers are as big as small moons and others over 12 feet high.” Here’s a sneak peak of what to expect.

(Photo released by The Flower Fields)

(Photo released by The Flower Fields)

Guests to the ranch can also explore a 1,500-square foot greenhouse filled with Ecke poinsettias, a sweet pea maze, an orchid greenhouse and other themed gardens on the property.

Single ticket admission is $23 for adults, $21 for seniors age 60 and up, $21 for those in the military, $12 for children age 3 to 10 and free for children under 3. Those tickets can be purchased here.

The fields are open daily between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. through Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14.

These flower fields bloom every year from early March though May and has become part of the area’s local heritage, the ranch explained.