Photos: SDPD detective who lost leg in crash adopts double amputee dog

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A dog that underwent the partial amputation of both of her back feet in March has found a home with a San Diego police detective who lost his leg in a motorcycle crash in Alpine nearly eight years ago, the San Diego Humane Society announced Tuesday.

Detective James “Chappie” Hunter fostered Chloe, a 9-year-old Shih Tzu, at his family’s Alpine home after she completed her three-month recovery at SDHS’s Escondido campus. Hunter and his family then decided to make Chloe’s stay permanent by adopting her.

Hunter was off duty when his motorcycle collided with a car on Alpine Boulevard near East Victoria Drive on the evening on June 16, 2013. He lost his left leg below the knee and spent a week at Sharp Memorial Hospital, then returned to work with a prosthetic leg after a year of recovery.

Chloe and Roxy, a 13-year-old Chihuahua, were rescued from a home in Mira Mesa on March 6. To prevent the dogs from licking and scratching, their owner had bandage-wrapped their back paws so tightly that it cut off blood flow, according to SDHS officials. As a result, both dogs suffered severe injuries and SDHS veterinarians partially amputated both of Chloe’s back feet and the left hind foot of Roxy, who underwent a skin flap procedure and has almost regained full use of the foot.

Chloe was eventually fitted with orthopedic slippers for both of her back legs and Roxy has a custom prosthetic device on her left leg.

“Fitting a dog with prosthetics is quite an involved process and this was a first for San Diego Humane Society,” veteranarian Susan Garity said. “It takes time for the dogs to learn to use them, but our staff is so dedicated and I am so grateful we had our whole organization’s support in giving these sweet dogs a second chance at some normalcy.”

Roxy is currently in a foster home and likely has another month in her recovery, SDHS officials said.

SDHS’s Humane Law Enforcement investigated the case involving Chloe and Roxy’s injuries and has submitted recommendations to the San Diego City Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.