SAN DIEGO — San Diegans looked up to the sky Thursday night as a rocket-like light trail blazed over the county.

The mysterious object was first seen over the region around 7:30 p.m.

While some speculated that it was a SpaceX mission, that doesn’t appear to be the case. According to the SpaceX website, the company’s last scheduled launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara was on Sept. 11.

A rocket-like light trail over San Diego on Sept. 14, 2023. (KSWB/FOX 5)

Some social media users as far east as Nevada and Arizona also reported catching a glimpse of the rocket-like object as it soared through the sky.

The National Weather Service station in Las Vegas reported seeing what appeared to be the rocket’s contrail from their backyard in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

FOX 5 is currently working to confirm what was seen in the sky and its origin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.