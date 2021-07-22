Photos: San Diego Humane takes in 14 cats from overwhelmed owner

Fourteen cats are now in the care of San Diego Humane Society after their owner agreed to accept help to care for his animals, SDHS announced Thursday. (SDHS)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) – Fourteen cats are now in the care of San Diego Humane Society after their owner agreed to accept help to care for his animals, it was announced Thursday.

San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement responded to do a welfare check at a residence in the 1100 block of East Grand Avenue in Escondido and picked up 10 cats on July 16. Humane officers returned to pick up another four cats on Monday and have made additional visits since to monitor the property for more cats.

Fourteen cats are now in the care of San Diego Humane Society after their owner agreed to accept help to care for his animals, SDHS announced Thursday. (SDHS)

Fourteen cats are now in the care of San Diego Humane Society after their owner agreed to accept help to care for his animals, SDHS announced Thursday. (SDHS)

Fourteen cats are now in the care of San Diego Humane Society after their owner agreed to accept help to care for his animals, SDHS announced Thursday. (SDHS)

Fourteen cats are now in the care of San Diego Humane Society after their owner agreed to accept help to care for his animals, SDHS announced Thursday. (SDHS)

Fourteen cats are now in the care of San Diego Humane Society after their owner agreed to accept help to care for his animals, SDHS announced Thursday. (SDHS)

Fourteen cats are now in the care of San Diego Humane Society after their owner agreed to accept help to care for his animals, SDHS announced Thursday. (SDHS)

Fourteen cats are now in the care of San Diego Humane Society after their owner agreed to accept help to care for his animals, SDHS announced Thursday. (SDHS)

Fourteen cats are now in the care of San Diego Humane Society after their owner agreed to accept help to care for his animals, SDHS announced Thursday. (SDHS)

Fourteen cats are now in the care of San Diego Humane Society after their owner agreed to accept help to care for his animals, SDHS announced Thursday. (SDHS)

Fourteen cats are now in the care of San Diego Humane Society after their owner agreed to accept help to care for his animals, SDHS announced Thursday. (SDHS)

Fourteen cats are now in the care of San Diego Humane Society after their owner agreed to accept help to care for his animals, SDHS announced Thursday. (SDHS)

Fourteen cats are now in the care of San Diego Humane Society after their owner agreed to accept help to care for his animals, SDHS announced Thursday. (SDHS)

Fourteen cats are now in the care of San Diego Humane Society after their owner agreed to accept help to care for his animals, SDHS announced Thursday. (SDHS)

The cats were taken to SDHS’s Oceanside campus for medical evaluation and care.

“We are very pleased with this outcome,” said Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley. “San Diego Humane Society is a resource for all animal-related needs and we applaud this owner for realizing he was overwhelmed and needed help.”

The cats will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and medically and behaviorally evaluated. Six of the cats will be returned to the owner upon his request, while the others will be placed up for adoption when ready.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.