Photos: San Diegans celebrate Biden’s projected win

SAN DIEGO — Cheering crowds lined the sidewalks in Hillcrest and passing cars honked their horns along University Avenue in celebration of Joe Biden’s apparent win Saturday.

People were dancing in the streets, cheering, masking cars with flags and at one point, popping bottle of champagne.

“I’ve been dancing for two hours. It’s a total cathartic release of terror,” Emily Ruth said.

Another Biden supporter named Cybele Pena shared what she did when she found out the news: “I cried, I screamed, I woke up my kid. I’m just relieved.”

San Diegans take to the streets in celebration of Biden win https://t.co/4WBSbFVt5f pic.twitter.com/6yERe0L8Cw — San Diego Union-Tribune (@sdut) November 7, 2020

Hundreds, if not thousands, of other supporters celebrated by honking their horns as they drove through the area.

Jordan Canada lives in Linda Vista. Both he and his brother Ira came to North Park to commemorate Saturday’s results. They’re part of the more than 60% of San Diegans who voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“Like a light at the end of the tunnel. I don’t feel like we’re there yet, but I feel like America is getting back to its faculties,” Ira Canada said.

Others shared the same sense of excitement and hopefulness of what’s to come.

“We’re out here celebrating the return of civility and peace, and I just feel so excited. The energy is amazing. We did it. We did it America,” Tiffany Goodrow said.

Celebrations were also seen across from the Waterfront Park Playground near the San Diego County Administration Center on North Harbor Drive and in Cardiff on Saturday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m. PST, reports surfaced that Biden would win Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, putting him over the 270 needed to win the presidency. Biden issued a statement shortly afterward declaring victory.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America,” he said.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

Biden also scheduled an address to the nation for 5 p.m. PST from Wilmington, Delaware, where he was expected to be joined by his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

There’s easily a thousand, if not more of #Biden supporters celebrating right now. We’ve seen people dancing, popping bottles of champagne in the streets, and waving all kinds of flags. pic.twitter.com/CE0DXnRp5p — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) November 7, 2020

Huge celebration in Hillcrest on University pic.twitter.com/nIYxtgj0ZF — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) November 7, 2020