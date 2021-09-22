Photos: Safari Park wants help naming newborn calf on World Rhino Day

SAN DIEGO — Wednesday marks World Rhino Day and the San Diego Zoo wants help naming a calf born at the Safari Park.
A female southern white rhino calf was born Aug. 22 to first-time mom Kianga and father J Gregory. The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is inviting the public to help name this curious and playful calf.
Submit your suggesting by visiting the Safari Park Facebook page Sept. 22-28 and commenting on their choice of three names: Kamaria (Cam-mar-e-uh) means beautiful like the moonlight in Swahili; Kifaru (Key-far-roo) means rhino in Swahili; Ilanga (E-long-a) means the sun in Xhosa.
The name with the most ‘votes’ will be announced on Sept. 29, zoo officials said.