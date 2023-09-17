CALEXICO, Calif. — Packages of methamphetamine and heroin were found hidden throughout a pickup truck at the Calexico West port of entry last weekend.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers encountered a 35-year-old man — a U.S. citizen — driving a 2020 pickup truck around 11:44 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The driver was applying for entry into the U.S. from Mexico when a CBP officer performing a primary inspection referred the driver for further examination, officials explained.

CBP says officers observed irregularities during an x-ray examination of the vehicle, and a K-9 enforcement team then responded to the scene. The dog alerted to the presence of narcotics.

At that time, CBP officers discovered and extracted 223 packages from the rear passenger door, spare tire, and gas tank area of the pickup truck.

Narcotics are seen hidden in a passenger door of a pickup truck. (Credit: CBP)

Narcotics are seen hidden in a gas tank. (Credit: CBP)

Narcotics are seen hidden in a spare tire. (Credit: CBP)

Officials confirmed the narcotics were field tested as methamphetamine with a total weight of 126.06 pounds and heroin with a weight of 7.84 pounds. The estimated street value of the drugs is $410,553, according to CBP.

The driver was detained and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing. CBP officers seized the vehicle and narcotics.

“Our CBP officers continue to combat and degrade transnational criminal organizations through their successful enforcement efforts,” stated Roque Caza, CBP Area Port Director for Calexico. “I commend our officers for their outstanding work and their meritorious contribution in keeping these harmful drugs away from our communities.”