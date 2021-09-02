Photos: Orphaned bear cubs brought to San Diego Humane for care

SAN DIEGO — The humane society is caring for two orphaned bear cubs.

The San Diego Humane Society said the two cubs, estimated to be about 6 months old, were brought to their Ramona wildlife center on Aug. 18 after getting too close to humans in Tulare County. The bears were spotted without their mother and had even been seen being fed by people in nearby neighborhoods, SDHS said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife stepped in and captured the cubs in Three Rivers in an effort to protect the bears and public. Wildlife officials determined the cubs were too young to fend for themselves.

Staff at the Ramona Wildlife Center are now caring for the cubs until they are big and healthy enough to be released.

“These two cubs are definitely too young to survive on their own without their mother,” said Christine Barton, director of operations & wildlife rehabilitation at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Campus. “We are thankful that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife was able to capture them when these two orphans began approaching people. It typically doesn’t end well for humans or animals when people begin feeding wildlife, regardless of age.”

San Diego Humane Society said its Project Wildlife program is the primary resource for wild animal rehabilitation and conservation education in San Diego County. SDHS gives nearly 13,000 injured, orphaned and sick wild animals a second chance each year.

(San Diego Humane Society)

(San Diego Humane Society)

(San Diego Humane Society)

(San Diego Humane Society)

(San Diego Humane Society)

(San Diego Humane Society)

(San Diego Humane Society)

(San Diego Humane Society)

(San Diego Humane Society)

(San Diego Humane Society)

(San Diego Humane Society)

(San Diego Humane Society)