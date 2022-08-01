SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on Monday released new photos of the suspect wanted in the July 26 assault of a teenage girl in the Lincoln Acres area.

Photos from authorities show an unidentified man suspected in the incident, which took place around 3 p.m. in the 2900 block of Prospect Street. The suspect is described as an 18-year-old Hispanic man, roughly five feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with dark, curly hair that touches his ears. At the time of the assault, the man was spotted running eastbound on Prospect Avenue wearing a tan t-shirt with a torn collar and khaki pants.

Authorities are looking for this man who is suspected of assaulting a teen in the South Bay. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

The 16-year-old girl told officials that she had been walking along Prospect when the man caught her by surprise and tackled her. She was able to fight him off and get away, but he then caught up with her, tackled her again and attempted to assault her, said Lt. Kevin Ralph with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A Good Samaritan was able to intervene and the suspect ran away with the young girl’s phone, Ralph said. The teenager did sustain minor injuries in the incident but is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to reach out to the San Diego County Sheriff Department’s Sexual Assault Unit at 858-285-6293. Anonymous tips can be submitted to San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this incident.

The matter remains under investigation.