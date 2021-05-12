Photos: Man accused of trying to rob woman at North County ATM

Do you recognize this man? Deputies are asking for help in identifying an attempted robbery suspect. (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

A woman was getting money out of an ATM when the man approached her, according to authorities. (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Deputies are asking the public for help in identifying a man accused of trying to rob a woman outside a North County bank.

Investigators say it happened on May 4 as the woman was trying to withdraw money from an ATM at the Wells Fargo on West San Marcos Boulevard. A man reportedly came up to the woman and demanded money while motioning to a concealed beverage bottle on the right side of his jacket, which police say made it appear he had a weapon.

Deputies say the woman feared for her life and drove off as a nearby surveillance camera captured footage of the suspect. He’s described as a white or Hispanic man between 20-25 years old who is believed to be 5-feet 9-inches to 5-feet 11-inches tall and weigh 150-160 pounds.

The man was wearing a black cap with an orange “SF” logo, a black hooded jacket with a “True Religion” logo on the back, blue jeans, white Nike Air Force One sneakers and a black “MCM” backpack, according to investigators.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the man’s arrest. Anyone with information about his identity or location is asked to call the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at 760-510-5200. You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.