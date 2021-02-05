Photos: Man accused of sexually battering women at stores

San Diego police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this man. He’s accused of sexually battering two women at stores near 4000 University Avenue. Photo: San Diego Police Department

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for help in identifying a man accused of sexually battering women at two stores in San Diego.

The San Diego Police Department released photos of the suspect and put out a call for help from the public on Friday.

We need your help to identify this man who sexually battered two woman.



On 01/21/21, this man entered two different businesses along the 4000 and 4100 block of University Avenue. He sexually battered two women by inappropriately grabbing one and rubbing his body against another. pic.twitter.com/XkBFFfSwU4 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 5, 2021

Officers said the man walked into two businesses near 4000 and 4100 University Avenue on Jan. 21.

“He sexually battered two women by inappropriately grabbing one and rubbing his body against another,” the police department said.

The man spoke English and Spanish and was described as having an unusual gait, according to officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mid-City Division Acting Detective T. Young at 619-516-3012 or email tyoung@pd.sandiego.gov.

In a different case, a 25-year-old man was arrested Jan. 4 on charges of lewd behavior in a public place and providing false identifying information to police. He is believed to be responsible for a series of sexual batteries at stores across the county.

Check back for updates on this developing story.