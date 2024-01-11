SAN DIEGO — It’s happening! From North County to South Bay, king tides are slamming the San Diego coastline.

Caused during New Moon phases combined with a perigee — when the Moon is in its closest position to Earth — king tides are sweeping the Southern California seaboard with heights up to 10 feet possible.

Lasting just two days, this cosmic phenomenon is knocking people off their feet and drenching the shorelines. FOX 5 took to the coast Thursday morning to get in on the action.

According to FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez, a combination of the strong winds, high surf and the king tides created extreme conditions along the coast Thursday morning. The ocean reached the seawall by 8:30 a.m.

The weather event drew people to the coast. With the exception of one man who decided to take a dip in the very choppy and cold ocean, FOX 5 didn’t notice any surfers present.

Despite the bouts of rain and strong wind gust, some people were determined to get in some exercise along Mission Beach’s boardwalk.

North of Mission Beach, FOX 5 noticed the conditions were more dramatic, especially in Oceanside. Waves were crashing over the rocks onto the strand, soaking some people in the process.

Here’s a look at king tides crashing along San Diego County:

Mission Beach

King tides seen in Mission Beach Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (KSWB)

Oceanside

King tides crash along the Oceanside Strand Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, (KSWB)

Cardiff State Beach

King tides at South Cardiff State Beach Thursday, Jan. 1, 2024. (KSWB)

Del Mar

King tides seen in del Mar Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (KSWB)

Ocean Beach

King tides seen in Ocean Beach Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (KSWB)

Your highness will be back again Friday as king tides may be bringing with it some coastal flooding.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.