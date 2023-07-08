SAN DIEGO — The first supermoon of the year illuminated the night sky over San Diego on Monday. While some stargazers were able to witness the phenomenon, for those that missed it, we’ve got you covered.

Called the “Buck Moon,” the supermoon, flushed with amber and red tones, was visible for a few hours on the morning of July 3. The full moon event marked the first of four set to occur in 2023.

From Coronado to Oceanside, here are some pictures of the supermoon captured by FOX 5 viewers for those that missed the event.

July’s supermoon captured on July 2, 2023 in Oceanside. (Courtesy of Dan Wyman/IG: @coasterdw)

July’s supermoon captured on July 3, 2023 under the Coronado Bridge. (Courtesy of Chris Mannerino)

July’s supermoon captured on July 2, 2023 in Carmel Mountain Ranch. (Courtesy of Don Biadog)

July’s supermoon captured on July 2, 2023 in Escondido. (Courtesy of Kim DeCew)

According to NASA, a “supermoon” is a full moon event that appears to be bigger and brighter in the sky due to the moon moving into a position of perigee, or the closest point of orbit with the Earth during the moon’s 27-day cycle.

To qualify as a supermoon, NASA says the full moon has to occur when the moon is within 90% of its perigee. At this point, the moon will appear about 17% bigger and about 20% brighter.

There are roughly three to four supermoons each year and they usually happen consecutively. This year, there are four full moon occurrences this year that will be close enough to be considered a supermoon.

The next supermoon events are anticipated to be on the following days:

Wednesday, Aug. 2 (Perigee at 222,022 miles from the Earth)

Wednesday, Aug. 30 (Perigee at 221,942 miles from the Earth)

Thursday, Sept. 28 (Perigee at 223,638 miles from the Earth)

The second supermoon event in August will be an extra special moon, called a “blue moon.” The name is designated for months that have two full moons, deriving from the phrase “once in a blue moon.”

It will mark the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, as it will occur during the closest perigee in 2023.