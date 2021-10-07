Photos: J Street Mini Park reopens following $1.5 million renovation

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria and community leaders came together in the Stockton neighborhood Thursday to celebrate the reopening of the J Street Mini Park.

The City of San Diego poured $1.5 million into renovations at the 11,835 square-foot park on J Street, located between 33rd Street and Bancroft. Improvements were made to landscaping, irrigation and accessibility but the most notable changes include new play structures and safety surfacing.

FOX 5 was at the park Thursday morning as children played on the new equipment following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with community leaders. Fitness equipment, benches, a new drinking fountain and security lighting are among other additions to the park.

Construction on the project began in August 2020, according to the city, with funding from a $1.3 million Community Development Block grant. Additional money came from the Southeastern San Diego Urban Communities fund and EDCO Community fund.

Gloria launched an initiative earlier this year to prioritize park improvements in underserved communities and update the City of San Diego Parks Master Plan. Gloria said his administration won’t stop until every neighborhood has a park like the J Street Mini Park to call their own.